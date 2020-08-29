 Skip to main content
Sharon Biltoft VanArsdale
Sharon Biltoft VanArsdale, 71, of Roundup, Montana, passed away August 8th, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona.

Sharon was born March 7th, 1949, in Hamilton, Montana, to Darold and Betty Biltoft.

She graduated from Roundup High School in 1967. She continued her education at St. Joseph's Hospital School of Practical Nursing, graduating as an LPN in 1968.

Sharon was a loving mother who cherished her children and the time she was able to spend with them. She loved helping people and devoted her life as a caregiver to so many throughout the years.

She is survived by her three children, Ron VanArsdale and his wife Kaye, Brian VanArsdale and Michelle Scott; her four grandchildren Justin Scott, Emma Scott, Allyssa VanArsdale, and Clay VanArsdale and wife Caroline; her brother, Darold Biltoft and his wife Lori; several nieces and nephews; and her husband of 39 years Ronald VanArsdale.

