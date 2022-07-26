Sharon DeRudder

Sharon Fay (Lich) DeRudder was born at the family home at 308 West Avenue in Laurel, MT on July 27, 1940 and passed away July 23. She was the youngest of three children for Henry and Amelia (DeWald) Lich. She grew up swimming in the Yellowstone River, playing with the many neighborhood kids and learning from her mom and Grandma DeWald to speak German and cook German food. Sharon was baptized, confirmed and later married at St. John's Lutheran Church in Laurel, MT. While attending high school, Sharon was a majorette for the Laurel Locomotives. Upon graduation in 1958, she worked at 1st National Bank in Billings, MT.

Sharon married Frank DeRudder on June 4, 1960. She moved to Bridger and worked at the Bank of Bridger until the birth of her first child. Sharon became the ultimate homemaker. She sewed everything from quilts and curtains to her kids' Halloween costumes. She raised a large garden and canned the produce. She also helped her mother-in-law, Marie DeRudder harvest and can each fall for the large DeRudder clan. Sharon loved her flower gardens and her yard was always a bright spot in the neighborhood. She had many hobbies including crafts, sewing, crochet, knitting, embroidery, oil painting, furniture refinishing and re-upholstering, gardening, baking and reading. Sharon absolutely loved people, and visiting with friends and family was her favorite activity. She also enjoyed playing cards – a regular morning game of rummy with her husband, pinochle with friends and shanghai with the whole family. She was often the winner, and her son-in-law dubbed her the "claw-in-law" for her keen ability to grab the most coveted cards. She took pride in keeping her home immaculate and decorated well for every holiday. She fearlessly tackled household projects from plumbing and painting to wall-papering. She loved animals and cared for many family dogs over the years.

Sharon and Frank built their dream home on the edge of town in 1973. Their door was always open to family and friends and the home was filled with much laughter and love. Sharon was an excellent cook and her family will never forget the delicious smell of a home cooked meal as they came in the back door from school or work. All visitors knew she would have homemade chocolate chip cookies and a pot of coffee ready. Frank and Sharon delighted in taking their three children on vacations to Yellowstone Park, Fairmont Hot Springs, Jackson Hole, Spokane, and the sights around Rapid City, SD. Later they enjoyed several trips to Las Vegas with Frank's siblings and in-laws; a special week in Flathead with their kids, spouses and first two grandsons; as well as many trips to Kentucky to see their son and his family. Sharon was thrilled to go on a dream trip to Europe with her two daughters in June of 2000. Sharon was active in the Bridger community, serving on the Alter Guild at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and teaching Sunday School. She was a 4-H leader teaching sewing. Sharon was on the Bridger Library Board, the committee to raise funds to replace the Civic Center roof, and the Bridger Community Blooms group who worked to beautify Bridger with flowers in public areas.

Sharon was blessed with seven grandchildren and loved spending time with them and supporting their activities. She loved them each dearly and was very proud of them all as well as of her children.

For the past six years, Sharon has battled several major health issues. She became very frail and with the loss of her husband of 62 years on June 26, 2022, she gave up the will to keep fighting. She went to live with Jesus and her extended family early on the morning of July 23, 2022, with her daughter by her side.

Mourning her passing are her children, Tammy (Grady) Jackson of Cody, WY; Brenda (Shaun) Emerick of Shepherd, MT; Trent (Jackie) DeRudder of Taylorsville, KY. Grandchildren, Austin (Rina) Jackson, Trey Jackson, Tanner (Kelsey) Emerick, Stacy Emerick, Jacob (Cameron) DeRudder, Cole and Wyatt DeRudder. She will also be missed by four sister-in-laws, one brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews into the third generation. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents and both siblings, along with many in-laws from the DeRudder and Lich families.

Viewing at 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bridger, MT with Services at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Burial at the Bridger Cemetery with a reception following in the church basement. Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.