Sharon Frances Oblander, 82, passed away peacefully at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Oct. 2, of Alzheimer's disease.

Sharon was the first born to Francis (Frank) and Arline DuVal on March 18, 1938, in Benson Minnesota. Frank and Arline moved to Billings, Montana, and added four more children to the DuVal family; Sandy, Colette, Richard, and Debbie.

Sharon attended school in Billings and graduated from Senior High School in 1956. She married Jim Oblander and to this union two children were born; Jimmy and ‘Jimmy's sister' (Vickie). They were later divorced. Sharon was always the host of holiday gatherings and great house parties. She loved to cook and drink her wine with family and friends any chance she could. As her children grew older, Sharon began a career in retail. She started at Aileen's Clothing Store and continued sharing her sense of style working at Cole's and eventually retiring from Dillard's.

Sharon loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren more than anything. They will always remember her for her fashion sense - especially her Christmas sweater collection, her love for chocolate, and her available dish of hard candy, her infectious laugh, and thirds on birthday cake.