Sharon K. Eggen Brown, 73, of Billings passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Vincent HealthCare.

Cremation has taken place and private family services have been held at the Absaroka Beartooth Columbarium located at Cremation and Funeral Gallery.

Memorials in Sharon's name may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829

Arlington, VA 22215 or to a charity of one's choice.

