Sharon K. Melnick, M.D. (Chinook)

Born May 3, 1956, Billings, Montana. Died Nov. 5, 2020, Klamath Falls, Oregon

Greatly-loved teacher, physician, world traveler, and medicine woman, Sharon K. Melnick, M.D. moved to Klamath Falls in 1997 with her husband, Robert Chinook, a medicine man. Together they established a community of healers and performed innumerable rituals for community members at times of grief, celebration, and solstice. They gave people a way to connect intimately, helping numerous couples meet and marry. Sharon continued these practices after Robert died in March, 2014.

Dr. Melnick's eclectic practice included energy medicine and acupuncture, and grew to include five therapists. She enjoyed saying that she had the ‘highest office in Klamath Falls' on the Sixth Floor of the Medical Dental Building.

Sharon moved to Berkeley, California, in 2019 to practice as a psychiatrist and medicine woman in psychedelic medicine. She continued serving the Klamath and Ashland communities online at Transformations Wellness as Medical Director and psychiatric consultant. She was also the medical director at High Desert Hospice for several years.