Sharon Kay (MacDonald) Smith

Sharon Kay (McDonald) Smith

BILLINGS - Sharon Kay (McDonald) Smith age 79 of Billings, passed away on May 28, 2022 at 4:59pm. She was born August 26, 1942 to William and Mabel McDonald of North Dakota.

She moved to Billings MT with her mother and three sisters; Betty, Pauline and Bernadine. Sharon went to Catholic Billings Central School. In 1978 she moved to Park City.

She was on the EMT ambulance team, a Stillwater county deputy, volunteer for the Park City community and many other things. Sharon was also a LPN nurse and a Heart Rhythm Monitor Clerk at (Deaconess Hospital) now Billings Clinic for 39 years. Sharon retired in 2018 so she can spend more time with her family(mostly grandkids). Her favorite thing was gardening, knitting blankets ect, and talking to her family and friends. And praying to the Lord. She was a perfect mother and awesome friend to everyone she meets.

She is preceded in death by her father William McDonald; mother Mabel McDonald; sisters; Betty, and Bernadine; son- in law Darin W. Erb; brother-in-law Howard Brooks.

She survived by her children; Donna K. (Smith) Fessenden; Donald W. Smith (susan); Travis S. Smith (Heather); Pauladine L. (Smith) Erb (Darin-deceased); Keath L. Smith (Wanda); her sister Pauline Brooks (in N.D.) ; many Grand Children and great-Grand Children; Many Nieces and Nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be at Lake Elmo State Park 219 Rolling Hills Dr. Billings MT, on Sat. August 27, 2022 at 11 am - 4 pm. The family request you bring a side dish for the pot-luck after the service, if possible. There will also be a Memorial Mass August 26, 2022 at 11am at the Catholic Mary Queen of Peace Church (Little Flower Church). –GOD BLESS YOU ALL-. "Sharon (mom) you will always be in our hearts". LOVE YOU.