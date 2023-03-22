Sharon Kay Snow, a beautiful, kind soul, left this world on March 7, 2023. Sharon passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital of natural causes at the age of 82 surrounded by her family.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be April 22. Graveside services will begin at 11 at the Park City Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Park City Civic Center.
For full obituary, see remingtonfuneralchapel.com.
