Sharon L. Kite, 66, of Billings, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 in Aurora, CO after a valiant battle with liver cancer.

She was born September 20, 1956 in Billings, MT to George and Dorothy Miller. She was the second of four children. Sharon graduated from West High in 1974.

After graduating Sharon married the love of her life Tim Kite. They had two daughters, Michelle, and Becki. While being a dedicated mother and wife she also worked for Best for several years before moving onto Wells Fargo where she remained for 30+ years.

Sharon had just begun her retirement shortly after being diagnosed with Liver Cancer. She was extremely prideful and fought through with little to no complaints. Even when tired, she smiled and enjoyed when her grandchildren were around, her newest great-grandson she literally beamed when seeing him.

Sharon was the most compassionate, loving and giving person. Her family was always the most important thing to her. She loved being a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and sister. She never skipped a beat, if you needed her, she was there for family or friends. She always enjoyed family get-togethers, dinners with friends and sitting on the deck soaking up the sun.

Survivors include, husband Tim Kite; daughters: Michelle (Rod) Dvorak, Becki (Steve) Marshall; grandchildren: Mariah Dassinger, Brianna (Tim) Foster and Jacob Dvorak; great-grandson, Maverick; siblings: Jo (Barry) Harrington, Jay Miller and Leah (Jerry) Fitch. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 10 a.m., at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W, Billings, MT.