Sharon Lorraine (James) Goss of Billings passed away Friday, March 5, of complications from acute myeloid leukemia.

She was born Oct. 10, 1950, to Roy and Lorraine (Johnson) James Jr. in Hardin. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Helena where she graduated from Helena High in 1968. She attended Montana State University but returned to Helena following the unexpected death of her father.

Sharon then begin a career with Mountain Bell, and earned her ‘mad money' during the Montana legislative sessions by waiting tables at Jorgenson's, a popular hangout for legislators and lobbyists. It was there in 1983 she met David Goss, a lobbyist from Billings, and they were wed on Oct. 10 of that year. Relocating to Billings, she continued working for Mountain Bell while also taking classes at Eastern Montana College.

David's profession took them to Klamath Falls, Oregon, in 1986. She became active in the community volunteering with United Way, serving as President of the Elks' Women's Auxiliary, and was noted for her annual Christmas Open House. Sharon earned an Associate's Degree from Oregon Institute of Technology and worked as a nursing assistant while pursuing a Bachelor's in Nursing until health issues forced her to withdraw. She was then employed as Traffic Manager for Wynne Broadcasting.