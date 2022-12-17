Sharon Louise Critelli passed away at her home in Vancouver, Wa, on Sunday, Dec. 4th she was 83 years old. Surrounded by her loving husband Gary and her children Cary Ellen, twins Gina Marie and Tina Louise and her youngest son Shawn Anthony. Sharon's oldest son Gaetano Charles resides in Billings, Mt. She was a loving and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. As a child she was born and raised on her father's farm in Ft. Yates, ND. After moves to Winger, MN and Hibbing, MN, they moved to Billings, MT where her dad Harry Silk worked for the City of Billings.

Billings is where she met the love of her life Gary. They got married June 6, 1956. Sharon was grandmother to 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing slots at the casinos, She also loved traveling with husband Gary. For several years they spent the winters in Palm Springs, CA. She was a real leader when we in lived Sparks, NV she started and was President of a group called Welcome Wagon welcoming people moving to Reno and Sparks. NV. She was also president of Parents with twins and the PTA in Sparks. She was a school cafeteria manager in Beaverton, OR. She liked Mexican food and she usually had a margarita.