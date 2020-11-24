Sharon Marie (Stene) Sullivan

Sharon was born in Billings on Feb. 21, 1941 to Arne an Nora Stene. On Nov. 19, 2020 our mom lost her courageous battle with dementia and lung cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family.

Sharon is survived by her three children; Craig of Seattle, WA, Kevin (Kelly) and Denise Schwarzkoph (Bill). Her six grandchildren, Karli (Jerred) Bies, Elli and Peyton Sullivan, Brian (Kayla), Maddy and Megan Schwarzkoph. Two great grandchildren Harper Schwarzkoph and Hudson Bies. She is survived by her brother Earl (Karen) Stene, sister Mary Steinhauser and sister in law Cheryl Stene. Sharon is also survived by her special companion Don Michael. She has many nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.