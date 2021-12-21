Sharon Rau

In the late 1960's and thru the 70's, Sharon was a social worker and then the Executive Director of the Richland County Welfare Department. After 12 years with the Welfare Department, she retired and then worked as a music teacher at Rau School for 13 years. Sharon would coordinate the annual Rau School Christmas play -- an event that so many people enjoyed watching!

Sharon's last rewarding job was being the Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Sidney for 13 years until 2004 when she suffered a severe brain injury. After numerous brain surgeries and months of rehabilitation, Sharon was able to go back to work part-time. She also stayed active within her church community. Sharon thoroughly enjoyed organizing events for the town such as Arts in the Park, the Sunrise Music Festival, Peter Paddlefish Day and the Christmas Stroll.

Sharon played a big role in shaping the businesses that make up this community and for many, a part of their success can be attributed to Sharon's hard work and dedication to Sidney.