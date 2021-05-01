Sharon Starr Fulmer, 70, known to all as Starr, went to the other side of the camp on April 2, 2021 in Libby. She fought long and hard and was tougher than most. Starr was born on Feb. 5, 1951 in Hardin, MT, to Herbert and Marlys Zimmer. She married her high school sweetheart, Joey Caton on Feb. 25, 1968. Together, they had four sons: JD, Ryan, Brad, and Isaac Joel.

She lived in St. Xavier for many years while working at the Caton Family Store. She returned to Libby and worked at several establishments before she relocated to Ashland, MT in 1983. It was there where she enjoyed her career as Food Service Director at St. Labre Indian School for 33 years. During her time in Ashland, she married the love of her life, Gary Fulmer. On Jan. 1, 1994, she not only became Gary's better half, but also gained two sons, Kyle and Cameron, that she raised and loved as her own. She was forced to retire early due to health complications from Asbestosis. Starr is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marlys; sisters, Carol and Corliss; nieces, Michelle and Rhonda; sons, Ryan (1996) and Isaac (1979); husband, Gary; and parents in heart, David and Mary Caton.