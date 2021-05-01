Sharon Starr Fulmer, 70, known to all as Starr, went to the other side of the camp on April 2, 2021 in Libby. She fought long and hard and was tougher than most. Starr was born on Feb. 5, 1951 in Hardin, MT, to Herbert and Marlys Zimmer. She married her high school sweetheart, Joey Caton on Feb. 25, 1968. Together, they had four sons: JD, Ryan, Brad, and Isaac Joel.
She lived in St. Xavier for many years while working at the Caton Family Store. She returned to Libby and worked at several establishments before she relocated to Ashland, MT in 1983. It was there where she enjoyed her career as Food Service Director at St. Labre Indian School for 33 years. During her time in Ashland, she married the love of her life, Gary Fulmer. On Jan. 1, 1994, she not only became Gary's better half, but also gained two sons, Kyle and Cameron, that she raised and loved as her own. She was forced to retire early due to health complications from Asbestosis. Starr is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marlys; sisters, Carol and Corliss; nieces, Michelle and Rhonda; sons, Ryan (1996) and Isaac (1979); husband, Gary; and parents in heart, David and Mary Caton.
Starr is survived by children, JD (Sandy) Caton, Brad (Eryn) Caton, Kyle (Khristina) Fulmer, Cameron (Brooke) Fulmer, and Shelley (Jackie) Coversup. Starr's grandchildren, neices, and nephews all knew she loved them deeply; they were her pride and joy. Of course, nobody could forget Pete and Shane who Starr loved like sons as well. Surviving siblings include, Linda Zimmer, Eugene (Linda) Zimmer, David (Toni) Zimmer, Lori (John) McBride and (special cousins who were like siblings) Penny, Alan, Cheryl, and Pam, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Starr deeply loved friends from St. Labre who were like family for most of her life. There were so many people she felt this way about, that we couldn't possibly list them all. Although she is gone we know she is completely healthy and whole in Heaven. She loved the Lord and lived each day to follow Him and loved others with everything in her.
Private services will be held in Libby in July 2021. A public service is being planned for a later date in Ashland. Arrangements are by Schnackenberg Funeral Home in Libby. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.schnackenbergfh.com.
