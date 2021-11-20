 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharon Stene Sullivan
0 entries

Sharon Stene Sullivan

  • 0
Sharon Stene Sullivan

Our beloved mother went to her heavenly home on Nov. 19, 2020. We are having a memorial graveside service for our mom on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. The service will be at the Huntley Cemetery. There will be a reception following the service at Highlands Country Club, 714 Poly Dr.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News