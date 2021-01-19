Sharren Way Ackerman

Sharren Way Ackerman, 81, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 1, 2021. She was born in Billings, Montana on December 2, 1939 to Willard and Dorothy Brown.

After spending many years in Great Falls raising a family and working mainly at the Great Falls Clinic, she moved to Michigan, then to Seattle and settled back in Billings about five years ago. Sharren had a great network of friends she loved spending time with, including her sister, Charlotte and her husband Bill.

Sharren loved being a mom and she loved her kids fiercely. She was a people person and had a great sense of humor which was evident moments after you would meet her. Helping people with decorating, painting and gardening were a few ways she showcased her artistic talents.

Her parents preceded her in death, along with her sister, Marilyn Dickson. She is survived by her beloved dog, Beau, her siblings: Ron Brown, Charlotte Shackelford and Barbara (Dick) Bohn, children: Ken Way and Shelly (Dick) Wear, grandkids: Kieran Wear (Elisabeth Browning), Savannah and Brandon Way, along with many cousins, nieces & nephews, and friends who loved her dearly.

It was her decision to be cremated and a memorial service will follow some time this summer.