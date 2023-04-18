Sharryl Renee Pyke of Billings passed away on April 16, 2023, at the age of 74 from complications from surgery to remove a glioma.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Avenue, Billings. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Gratitude in Action (www.giamt.org).