Shauna C. Scheller

Shauna C. Scheller, 62 of Billings, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.

Shauna was born on Jan. 6, 1959, to John and Shirley Hart. A graduate of Billings West, she worked as a shift manager with CVS Pharmacy. She loved her family, plants and anything that grows.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter Rachel (Tyler); siblings, Brett (Dee Dee) Hart, Tara (Dan) Weil and Kevin Hart; and two grandchildren, Grayden and Sawyer.

No services are planned because if you really knew Shauna, you will understand.