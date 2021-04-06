Shauna C. Scheller
Shauna C. Scheller, 62 of Billings, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.
Shauna was born on Jan. 6, 1959, to John and Shirley Hart. A graduate of Billings West, she worked as a shift manager with CVS Pharmacy. She loved her family, plants and anything that grows.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter Rachel (Tyler); siblings, Brett (Dee Dee) Hart, Tara (Dan) Weil and Kevin Hart; and two grandchildren, Grayden and Sawyer.
No services are planned because if you really knew Shauna, you will understand.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.