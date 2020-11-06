Shauna Gay Kerr Cumin was born in Butte on March 5, 1954, to Francis and Helen “Gay” Kerr (Vannoy). As a young child she lived in Butte and Billings prior to her family moving to Texas. Upon the death of her father she moved back to Montana with her mother and brothers and attended grade school, Junior High and High School in Billings. Additionally, she attended Rocky Mountain College and Boise State University where she obtained a Bachelors Degree in Art Education. She later earned her Masters of Education from MSUB.

Shauna Kerr was a significant force within the Billings arts community since her attendance at MSUB. Shauna operated a frame shop/gallery in Billings, where she framed and displayed work for local artists as she produced her own work. In the 1990s she began teaching printmaking to area children for Young Artists' Studio at Independence School and at MSUB. Upon receiving her Masters of Education and teaching certificate she began instructing art at Billings West High School until her retirement. One of the many activities she delighted in, was serving as the Director of the West High Yearbook.