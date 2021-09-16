Shawn Patrick Carr

Shawn came into our lives in the middle of the night in Cody, WY, brought to our door at seven months of age by CPS after being abandoned. Surrounded by the love of his new family, he blossomed, and we adopted him at age three. Shawn brought so much joy into our lives! Acutely observant and appreciative of his surroundings, he pointed out the seagulls in Billings. He loved to disassemble things to figure out how they worked. Always a champion for the underdog, Shawn was creative, empathetic, and fearless. He had a gentle and joyous spirit, until Satan stole his sanity. But Jesus won.