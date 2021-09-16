Shawn Patrick Carr, 33, died on August 24th in Santa Rosa, CA.
Shawn came into our lives in the middle of the night in Cody, WY, brought to our door at seven months of age by CPS after being abandoned. Surrounded by the love of his new family, he blossomed, and we adopted him at age three. Shawn brought so much joy into our lives! Acutely observant and appreciative of his surroundings, he pointed out the seagulls in Billings. He loved to disassemble things to figure out how they worked. Always a champion for the underdog, Shawn was creative, empathetic, and fearless. He had a gentle and joyous spirit, until Satan stole his sanity. But Jesus won.
Shawn gave his heart to Jesus Christ as a boy and was “batmetized” in the Boulder River. His name is written on the hand of God, and we will spend eternity with him. He leaves his parents Doug and Karla Carr (Eugene, OR), his sister Lauren (Billings), his brother Allen (Lebanon, OR) and two sons (Joshua and Matthew). A private family memorial will be held.
Donations can be made in Shawn's memory to Tumbleweed or textwich.org.
