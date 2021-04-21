 Skip to main content
Sheila Kay Kessler
Sheila Kay Kessler, 58, of Billings, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home. The daughter of Roy and Sandra Kessler, she was born on Nov. 9, 1962, in Wolf Point.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

Sheila's full obituary can be read at www.michelottisawyers.com.

