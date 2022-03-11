Sheila Lou Ritter (Blonski) Schmidt

Sheila drifted into eternal sleep on the night of Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born June 30, 1956 to Hilda and Russell Ritter, in Billings, MT. She attended school at Taft Elementary, Riverside Jr High and Billings Senior High School.

On June 8, 1974 she married Ben Blonski, one week after graduating from Senior High. They welcomed two children, Angie in 1977 and John in 1978. They enjoyed spectating drag racing and riding motorcycles together. They later divorced in 2003.

On May 16, 2009, Sheila and Corey Schmidt were married. She gained two sons, Carl and Tony. Sheila and Corey enjoyed going to garage sales, fostering stray kitties and socializing with friends. Any day was a reason to have fun and celebrate in the company of friends. New Year's Eve was Sheila's favorite holiday. She enjoyed bowling with her girlfriends, traveling, listening to live music, dancing and watching her son-in-law and grandchildren drag race at Yellowstone Drag Strip.

At the time of her death, she was employed by HRDC in Billings.

Sheila's greatest pride came from her kids and grandchildren. She made it to every game, concert, recital, race and celebration that she could. She was an amazing cheerleader.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Corey, and stepsons Carl (Great Falls) and Tony (Billings); her daughter Angie (Chris) Stokes and grandchildren Riley, Kendall and Tessa - all of Billings; John (Leila) Blonski and grandchildren Addison and Lucas - all of Olympia, WA. Along with many friends!

65 years young and gone too soon. So many more adventures were in store, but she is now resting in the arms of our Lord. Gone from our eyes, but never from our hearts... until we meet again. Upon her request, Sheila has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Details to follow.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, in her name.