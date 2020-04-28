Sheila M. Blakesley
Sheila M. Blakesley, of Forsyth, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on April 23, 2020, of natural causes. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the reception room at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church in Forsyth, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements, to leave condolences for the family, please visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sheila Blakesley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

