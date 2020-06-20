Sheldon Adelide Bell

She attended Whittier Elementary School where she proudly beat out her older brother for the city hopscotch championship. Shelly was very athletic but unfortunately grew up when girl sports were unladylike. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959 and the University of Montana in 1963 where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She paid for her last two years of college by herself since her father did not believe women needed an education. After graduation she taught at Meadowlark Elementary School and in a school district conservation program. In 1969 she granted Larry Bell the honor of marrying her for life. They moved to Billings in 1976. She was a member of Junior League in both Great Falls and Billings. In Billings she worked at Doyles, a women's clothing store owned by her sisters. Later she became a managing co-owner with her husband in Direct Mail Advertising Services, Inc. for 25 years until they both retired. There was no more rabid sports fan of Grizzlies football or Duke basketball.