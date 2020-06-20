Sheldon Adelide Bell

Sheldon Hodges Bell passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020, at RiverStone Hospice Home surrounded by her family. This ended her courageous struggle against Alzheimer's. Shelly was born June 21, 1941, in Great Falls to Bill and Lillian Hodges. She was the fifth in line of six siblings.
She attended Whittier Elementary School where she proudly beat out her older brother for the city hopscotch championship. Shelly was very athletic but unfortunately grew up when girl sports were unladylike. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1959 and the University of Montana in 1963 where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She paid for her last two years of college by herself since her father did not believe women needed an education. After graduation she taught at Meadowlark Elementary School and in a school district conservation program. In 1969 she granted Larry Bell the honor of marrying her for life. They moved to Billings in 1976. She was a member of Junior League in both Great Falls and Billings. In Billings she worked at Doyles, a women's clothing store owned by her sisters. Later she became a managing co-owner with her husband in Direct Mail Advertising Services, Inc. for 25 years until they both retired. There was no more rabid sports fan of Grizzlies football or Duke basketball.
Shelly is survived by her husband of 51 years; her son Dr. Brian Bell of Lebanon New Hampshire; her daughter Dr. Bridgit Bell (Medley Gatewood) of Seattle; her sisters Alice Lee Thomas and Polly Eames of Billings, her brothers Bill Hodges in Seattle and Tom Hodges in Missoula. She had two grandchildren Ailynn and Quinn Gatewood.
At her request there will be no services. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Association-Montana or RiverStone Health Hospice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.
