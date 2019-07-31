{{featured_button_text}}

Sheldon Dempsey Ayers Jr. passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019. He was born in Midland Texas on July 31, 1945. He was married to the love of his life Rhonda Smith (Ayers) who predeceased him after a long battle with cancer.

He left behind a son Aaron Ayers; a daughter Jennifer Coker,; five grandchildren and dear friends Gayle and Tom Sticka. He was an honest and hardworking man and loved by all. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings, Friday Aug. 2, 10 a.m.

