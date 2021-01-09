 Skip to main content
Shelley Lee Bales
Shelley Lee Bales

Shelley Lee Bales was born on Jan. 19, 1954, in Hardin, Montana, to William and Lucille Cooke.

Shelley served in the hospitality and gaming industry her entire life and was an extremely spirited, trusting, kind and generous woman with well-intentioned ambitions to continue to live life to the fullest. Anyone who knew her would describe her as a survivor. She lived a quiet life, and her loss was unexpected. Shelley died on Jan. 1, 2021. She loved her family and her pets.

She is survived by her son, Clayton, and her four siblings, Sandy, Chris, Cliff and Tara. Shelley will be dearly missed but is reunited with her ancestors and has found peace now. If anyone would like to honor her life, please consider a donation to the local Humane Society.

Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling arrangements. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to share condolences with the family.

