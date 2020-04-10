It is with great sadness that the family of Shelley M. Stidham announce her passing on April 2, 2020. Shelley was born on Feb. 8, 1963, to Everett and Phyllis Moorman in Billings, where she grew up and graduated from Billings Senior High School. Throughout her life she worked as a bartender, fencer and deli manager, all of which she was exceptional at. She made White Sulphur Springs her home in 1988, and it was home for the rest of her life.
Shelley married her best friend, Bryan Stidham on June 6, 2005. The couple spent almost 15 amazing years together, making unforgettable memories. Shelley's big heart of gold will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. She would always help someone in need and was a friend you knew you could count on.
Shelley enjoyed taking care of people. Her favorite was cooking and preparing meals for family gatherings. Her famous deviled eggs were always a family favorite. She had a deep love for all animals, even caring for injured mice that the cats brought home. Shelley's bright smile and infectious laugh will continue to live on in our hearts.
Shelley is survived by her husband, Bryan, daughters Nicole Nelson and Natalie Bessette (Devan), grandsons Jackson and Jordan, sisters Kathei McMullen and Laura Rogers, numerous cousins and many, many friends, all of whom will miss her greatly.
If I may, as her husband, say to her it has been an honor and a privilege to be your friend, to laugh with you, to cry with you. Through all the ups and downs, I can't imagine this journey without you. Forever yours, Bryan.
No services are planned. Future arrangements will be made.
