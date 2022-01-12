Shelly Lynn Adams (Bomar), 57, passed away peacefully Jan. 7th, surrounded by family and friends.

Jim Smith, Harold and Edith McColley, along with her uncles and all who preceded her in death were waiting at the pearly gates to bring her home.

Shelly was born August 28, 1964, in Billings, Montana to Donald Bomar and Marlene McColley.

Anyone you ask would agree she was a strong-willed woman, but a gentle soul who loved every critter there was. She welcomed anyone, people and animals alike, into her home and called them her own. She tried to see the good in everyone and encouraged her children to do the same. Shelly worked hard and took pleasure in getting things done. She found peace in gardening with her mother in the summers, playing with her grandchildren, and in her younger years, riding horses and doing chores with her niece Sarah.

Shelly is survived by her children Brandon (Courtnea) McGarvin, James McGarvin, Stevi (Cody) Adams, Elizabeth Adams, her brothers Lonnie Bomar, Wade (Jackie) Bomar, Don Bomar, her stepsisters Stacy Smith and Tammy (Gene) Dobson, her nieces and nephews, and her three beautiful granddaughters, whom she cherished. No amount of words could ever describe how wonderful she was or how deeply she will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rimrock Humane Society or Yellowstone Animal Shelter.