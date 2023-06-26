Sherell Sue Rudolph Clark, 72, of Colstrip, Montana, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023, in Billings, Montana, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Sherell was born on June 14, 1951, in Cody, Wyoming, to Walter Ambrose and Delora Burnham Rudolph. She grew up attending schools in Cody, participating in organizations such as 4-H, choir, and drill team. After graduating from Cody High School in 1969, Sherell moved to Provo, Utah, to attend Brigham Young University as an accounting major.

While attending BYU, Sherell met the man she would spend the rest of her life with, a fellow Wyoming native, David Thurman Clark. The couple fell in love and were sealed for time and all eternity on July 2, 1971, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. This year marks 52 years of marriage.

After David graduated from BYU, the couple moved to Mexico City, Mexico, where he would attend veterinarian school. Later they moved to Worland, Wyoming, and then finally made their home in Colstrip in 1983. There they raised eight children.

Sherell worked as a District Manager for The Billings Gazette for many years. She was also a substitute teacher for the Colstrip school district.

Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, reading, baking, and playing the violin and piano. She also loved spending time with her family.

Sherell was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony and love for her Savior. She served in many capacities in the church including Youth Seminary Teacher, Relief Society President, Primary President, Young Women's Counselor, Temple Worker, and Pianist.

Sherell is survived by her husband David and two brothers: Walter (Marilyn) Rudolph of Orem, Utah, and Jeff (Norma) Rudolph of Cody, Wyoming. Her surviving children are Jonathan (Melinda) Clark of Las Vegas, Nevada; Jeffrey (Tifani) Clark of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jessica (Brady) Alder of Horn Lake, Mississippi; Jillaine Clark of Orem, Utah; Jacob (Natalie) Clark of Helena, Montana; Janalee (Aaron) Thornton of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jordan (Andrea) Clark of St. George, Utah; and Josh (Amelia) Clark of Billings, Montana. She is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren who loved her dearly.

Sherell was preceded in death by her daughter, Joselyn Clark, and was looking forward to a happy reunion with her.

A funeral for Sherell will be held on July 1, 2023, in Colstrip, Montana, at the LDS Church located at 125 Cherry Street. The funeral begins at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Yellowstone Valley Quilt Guild instead. "Heart Warmers" P.O. Box 22233, Billings, MT 59102. They make and donate quilts to NICU, Ronald McDonald house, hospice, the dialysis center, family network, etc. https://foundationforwomenscancer.org/#:~:text=The%20Foundation%20for%20Women's%20Cancer,early%20detection%20and%20optimal%20treatment.