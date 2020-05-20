× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Life long Malta resident Sherman Laurence Doucette passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 90. Sherman was born in Malta on August 25, 1929, as the second child of Phil and Rose Doucette.

He grew up on the family homestead north of Wagner where his parents raised sheep. He attended school in Wagner, Dodson and Malta. At the age of 17 he joined the Army where he spent his time serving in occupied Japan and drove a diplomatic bus in Tokyo. After his discharge from the Army, he returned to Malta.

While attending the wedding of a cousin in June 1955, he met Marguerite Prefontaine. They married on Oct. 15, 1955 in Lisieux, Saskatchewan, Canada and moved to the Doucette family farm near Wagner. Over the years the family farm/ranch expanded to include farming and cattle instead of sheep.

In the fall of 1976, Sherman was appointed to fill an open county commissioner term. He was elected to the position when the appointment ended and served as commissioner until he retired in 1992. Sherman and Marguerite 'retired' to a house in Malta in 1991, but Sherman continued to help out on the ranch whenever he could. Sherman and Marguerite raised six children on the family farm/ranch. Marguerite passed away in 1993 and Sherman spent winters in St. George, Utah for a number of years.