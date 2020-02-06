Sherman Smith
TOWNSEND — Montana Veterinarian, Sherman Smith 79, of Townsend passed away Feb. 3, 2020 at his home. Services will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Townsend, Montana. To offer condolences to the family, please visit helenafunerals.com

