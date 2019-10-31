Sherri Johnson Arney earned her wings on Oct. 25, 2019. Her soul went home and is reunited with our Lord & Savior.
Sherri was born Dec 9, 1961 to Charles and Jo Anne Arney. She was raised in Absarokee then graduated from Laurel High School in 1980.
After graduation she began work at a photo developing plant until 1985. She then spent the next 16 years managing a one hour photo lab in Billings. During those years her passion for photography flourished and she launched her own business ‘Something Special Photography’. In 2001 her business was so successful that she followed her heart to pursue her passion full time. Sherri wanted to express gratitude to all of those who chose her to capture their special days and moments.
In 2010 Sherri was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. She fought a courageous battle that was both physically and mentally challenging.
The next chapter of her life included more time with the Love of her life, Patrick. As he grew in his building and repurposing old things back to life, she followed along. She blossomed as an artist in her creation of angel wings and Garden Angels that were made from repurposed materials. From this journey she and Patrick made many treasured friends.
In June 2019 Sherri’s cancer returned with a terminal diagnosis. She was blessed to have the Lord enter her heart immediately upon this diagnosis. The Lord carried her through the process of acceptance.
Many of her most joyful times were spent with family & friends during her last months on earth. She felt blessed every day knowing the Lord was by her side. The strength & courage he gave her shined through to others. Sherri wanted to thank everyone for their prayers. They brought her great comfort.
Sherri is survived by the Love of her life of 26 years, Patrick McChesney – Mother Jo Anne Arney – Brother Curt Arney (Marlene) children Kim and Justin (Raechyl). Nieces Jenny Gerttula, Sharla Lane (Cory) and great nieces and nephews. Also her treasured fur friend Gump and two very close friends Cindy Kober & Bobbie McClurg.
She is proceeded in death by her Father Charles Arney, Sister Crystal Gerttula, Nephew Travis Gerttula and her Fur Baby of 14 years, Forest the dog.
A service is planned for Nov. 6th, 11 a.m. at Faith Chapel, please use Broadwater entrance.
