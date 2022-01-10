Sherri O'Brien passed away Jan. 2, 2022, at home, after a lengthy battle with cancer. We lost our Mom, our never give up and fight until the end, always positive, sweet Mimi.

Sherri was born in Minot, ND on July 27, 1938, to Ralph and Agnes Rosencrans. Sherri graduated from Berthold High School, and Minot State University. She taught school in Sidney where she met the love of her life Tom O'Brien. They were married July 1, 1960, in Livingston MT, and traveled the state working road construction. Sherri was the first female flagger in the state of Montana. Tom and Sherri settled in Billings where they raised their three girls Erin, Lindi and Tara.

Sherri started her second career as an LPN at St. Vincent Hospital where she worked until retirement. Tom and Sherri then moved to Fromberg, bought a motorhome, and enjoyed traveling the West. Sherri then started her third and favorite career as “Mimi,” her and Papa Tom enjoyed taking care of all the Grandkids. Mimi's house was the best and many treasured memories were made there.

Sherri was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, her brothers, Robert and Herb, and sister Vallie Jensen