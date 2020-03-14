Sherry Bergland was someone who said thank you to nurses even when she felt her worst, someone who could make friends with strangers in line at the grocery store, and someone who preferred to put others before herself.

Sherry died of natural causes on March 11, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living in Bozeman, her home for the past three years. She was born Oct. 15, 1933 in Hettinger, North Dakota, to Laila and Stanley Schjeldahl. Sherry grew up in the area and graduated from Hettinger High School in 1951. She attended the University of North Dakota and enjoyed her college years. She was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and later served in the Theta Alumnae Club.

When Dale Bergland proposed to Sherry, her response was not yes or no, but, 'When?' They were a perfect match and married on August 22, 1953. They celebrated 64 years together before Dale's passing in 2017. During the early years of their marriage, children Penny, Jerry and Kristi were born. They moved for Dale's schooling and job with the MSU Extension Service to Fargo, Miles City, Broadus, and then settled in Glendive for 18 years. In 1978, they moved to Bozeman.