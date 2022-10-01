Sherry Lee Taurman

Sherry took her last breath on Sept. 23, with her husband holding her hand to the end.

Sherry grew up in the Lewistown/Utica area, where she met the love of her life, Donald Taurman. They married on Sept. 17, 1967. To that union, they had two children, Kim Taurman (Hofer) and Kurtis Floyd Taurman, and she became a domestic engineer for the remainder of her life. Days before her death, Don and Sherry celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary.

Sherry was a very selfless woman and put all her energy into her family. She is now at peace in heaven with her dad and mom, Floyd and Deloris Hertz. She no longer suffers in pain from cancer and diabetes. She was beautiful deep down to her soul. She will be missed beyond words, but we will all carry a piece of her in our hearts forever.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Donald Taurman; her daughter, Kim Taurman (Jim) Hofer; son Kurtis Floyd (Krista) Taurman; brother Mark (Joy) Hertz. She is also survived by her six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Sherry's beautiful life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., followed by lunch at Hilton Garden Inn, 2465 Grant Road.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any diabetes organization.

Sherry, until we meet again.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.