Sherry Sue Sines Lakko

Sherry Sue Sines Lakko

Sherry Sue Sines Lakko, formerly of Billings, MT passed on September 8. Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Broadmoor Chapel, September 24th at 11 a.m. Full service and obituary details are available online https://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/.

