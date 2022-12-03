 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheryl Lee Seiffert

Sheryl Lee "Rudio" Seiffert, 84, of Bozeman passed away Tue, Nov 29.

A memorial Service will be held Dec. 5, at 12 p.m. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service in Bozeman Montana.

Additional details can be found at www.dokkennelson.com.

