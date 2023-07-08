Sheryl Ralston Smith

BILLINGS - Sheryl Ralston Smith was born in Billings, Montana on November 12, 1937, to Gregg and Millie Ralston.

She was freed from the shackles of dementia on June 28, 2023 when she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Sheryl graduated from Billings senior High School. She is survived by her husband Jim, three children and her sister Brenda Logan. Her brother Jay Ralston left us in May of this year. Son Bill Vladic resides in Joliet, son T.J. Vladic and his wife Sharon live in Billings and daughter Jana Breding lives with her husband Scott in Edgar. Sheryl is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Sheryl was a funny, loving, and beautiful wife and mother. She was opinionated at the least and usually got the last word. She loved animals above all else! Horses, dogs, steers, cats, goats, calves, and her wild birds were the joy of her life. She will be loved and missed by all of those in her life. The family will be having a private service to celebrate her life.