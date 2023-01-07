Sheryl William 'Bill' Kerner, 85, of Vancouver WA, passed away on December 31, 2022.

Bill was born on March 21, 1937, in Jamestown, ND. He married his best friend and love of his life, Joan Alice Kerner, in June 1955. They had three daughters Teresa 'Terri' Mattingly, Cheryl Broberg, and Nancy Fresonke (deceased).

Our father was a true role model whom we will always look up to. He is survived by his two daughters, 15 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on January 11, 2023, at 11:00. Interment will take place this summer in Billings, MT.