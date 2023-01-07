 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheryl William 'Bill' Kerner

  • 0
Sheryl William 'Bill' Kerner

Sheryl William 'Bill' Kerner, 85, of Vancouver WA, passed away on December 31, 2022.

Bill was born on March 21, 1937, in Jamestown, ND. He married his best friend and love of his life, Joan Alice Kerner, in June 1955. They had three daughters Teresa 'Terri' Mattingly, Cheryl Broberg, and Nancy Fresonke (deceased).

Our father was a true role model whom we will always look up to. He is survived by his two daughters, 15 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on January 11, 2023, at 11:00. Interment will take place this summer in Billings, MT.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News