Shirlee Bitney was born in Trail, Minnesota on August 15, 1929, the daughter of Albert and Agnes Caswell. With no girls her age in town and two older brothers, Richard and Fred, and one younger brother, Seldon, Mom grew up as a tomboy. She began teaching in Minnesota and taught several years before marrying Robert (Bob) Bitney in 1951. Mom and Dad had a total of six children; Mary (Bryce Tobyne) Bitney, Rob (Kathy) Bitney, Pete (Aggie) Bitney, Michele (Michael) Biehler, Lisa (Pat McDermott) Bitney, and Lyn Bitney. She was also blessed with six grandchildren; Shala Bitney, Seth Bitney, Walker Biehler, Joseph Bitney, Claire Franquelin, and Abegale McDermott.

In 1983, Dad unexpectedly died. One of Mom and Dad's retirement goals was to travel. So, Mom decided to keep that goal, only with a twist. In 1993, Mom joined the Peace Corps and spent two years on the Marshall Islands. She said it was like camping; catching rainwater for drinking, cooking, bathing and washing, and using a kerosene lantern for light and kerosene stove for cooking.

Her next travel adventure was to teach in a school in Slovakia. During her year there, she took several trips around Europe and the Middle East, including a trip to Rome for Christmas and one to Egypt with a Slovakian tour group. When asked if she had communication issues because she couldn't speak Slovakian, she responded that there was always someone around who wanted to practice their English. Her final adventure living abroad was spending two years in China, in more rural areas and not Beijing. Mom celebrated her 70th birthday in Hong Kong. Once she was living back in Montana, she took more conventional trips, traveling to South Africa, Australia, Ireland, Russia, France, Sweden, and New Zealand. Her goal was to travel to all the continents, she made it to all but South America and Antarctica.