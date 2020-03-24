Shirlene Baumann
Shirlene Baumann passed away Saturday March 21, 2020. Mom had the patience of a saint, always put family and friends first, and was a ranch wife through and through. As such, services will be held at a later date, after calving and branding seasons but well before weaning and shipping.

Heights Family Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. You may visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/ under Our Families to leave condolences.

