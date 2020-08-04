You have permission to edit this article.
Shirlene Baumann passed away on March 21, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Bridger rodeo grounds, inurnment to follow at the Bridger Cemetery. For full obituary please visit http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/baumann-2/.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirlene Baumann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

