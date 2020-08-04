Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Shirlene Baumann passed away on March 21, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Bridger rodeo grounds, inurnment to follow at the Bridger Cemetery. For full obituary please visit http://www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/family/baumann-2/.