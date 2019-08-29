Shirley died peacefully at the age of 94 on August 23, 2019, in St. Cloud, MN. She was born on March 16, 1925, in Fremont, OH. Shirley lived many places growing up.
Shirley was valedictorian of her Princeton, NJ High School Class of 1943. She graduated with a Political Science Degree in 1947, from Oberlin College. At Oberlin, she met her future husband, Rev. John F. Wells (Jack). They married in 1948 in New Haven, CT, while Jack was attending Yale Divinity School.
Shirley and Jack served many Presbyterian churches. Locations included Darnestown, MD; Claymont, DE; Billings, MT; Kearney, NE; and Pocatello, ID. They also served parishes in New Zealand and Australia before retiring to Billings in 1990.
Shirley was a devoted mother to their four daughters - Barbara, Wendy, Bonnie and Cindy. She was their 4-H Club leader and active in Circle and League of Women Voters. Favorite vacations included camping in National Parks. As the girls grew older, Shirley held various positions in the communities in which they lived. In Billings, Shirley was co-founder of Mid-Yellowstone Valley Habitat for Humanity.
In retirement, Jack and Shirley enjoyed swimming in Montana’s Senior Olympics, theater, and travel. Since November 2015, Shirley resided in St. Cloud, MN, where Barb could assist her.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ida Atchison, brothers, Tom and Bob, and husband, Jack. She is survived by her daughters: Barb (Steve) Ludwig of St. Cloud, MN, Wendy (Bob) Ennis of Omaha, NE, Bonnie (Tony) Ranno of Portland, OR, and Cindy (Rod) Howells of Gooding, ID., 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters-in law and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held next summer in Montana, the state she loved deeply and considered home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.