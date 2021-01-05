 Skip to main content
Shirley Alexander
Shirley Alexander

Shirley Alexander

Shirley Alexander, age 84, passed away at Aspen Meadows in Billings. Cremation has taken place, and no services are planned at this time.

Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.

