Shirley Ann Egge passed peacefully from this life on June 22, 2020. Shirley was born Sept. 24, 1933 in Glendive, MT to Earl and Ruth Hillier. She was raised in Kinsey, MT graduating from Custer County High in 1952. While working at JC Penney in high school she met the love of her life, John Egge. They were married in 1954 in Miles City where their loving life journey began. Mom was always beside dad in his travels as he worked seismograph crews throughout the west and was then called into active duty with the Army in Alaska. While stationed at Fort Richardson in Anchorage their daughter, Debra, was born. The following year in 1957 their twin sons, Larry and Leland, were born prematurely. After the death of their sons, mom and dad moved to Roundup thus beginning their lifelong love of this community. In 1964 they were blessed with the arrival of their son, Stewart.

Mom wore many hats over the years. She began working at the telephone office as a switchboard operator, worked at the Hitchin Post for many years, was a cook at Central School, clerked at Van Dykes for Bill and Ruth Amdor, and became dad's right hand ‘man' for their business JR Egge Contractor Inc. Mom's passion was the earth; the beauty of a sunrise, the birds and flowers, a freshly planted garden and trees. She spent many years beautifying Roundup by planting trees and flowers throughout the community. She was a past member of the BUD committee, Roundup Seedlings Garden Club, and Progressive Homemakers. She loved to share her knowledge of gardening and planting by the moon according to the Farmer's Almanac. Mom passed on that love of flowers, birds, and gardening to her children and grandchildren. She had an immense love for all her family and friends. Her warmth, her sincerity and her beautiful smile were freely given to everyone. The things she taught us are gifts we will treasure forever. We will hold you close in our hearts, mom, and smile when we hear the song of the birds and see the beauty of the flowers.