Shirley Ann Hampton, 88, of Billings, passed away on May 13, 2020; beloved wife of Carm Hampton (d. 1979); loving mother to Gwenda Heimbichner (d. 1989), Larry (Linda) Hampton, Roger (Dawn) Hampton, and Jennifer (Scot) Ireton; devoted grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 20; great-great grandmother of one. A memorial service will be held on a later date at American Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com