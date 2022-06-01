Shirley Ann Imhoff died peacefully on Sunday, May 29, after a sudden illness, daughter Kristin, and grandson Eli at her side. She was 86.

She was born in Highmore, SD on Nov. 14, 1935, the youngest of 4 children of Anna and Rueben Bawdon. She also lived in Baker and Cut Bank, MT before settling in Billings, where she lived until her health took her to Polson, MT to be closer to family.

Shirley graduated from Billings Senior and then went to work at Saunders Lumber as a bookkeeper where she met and fell in love with Wilbert. They were married nearly 50 years when he passed in 2005. They had one daughter, Kristin.

Shirley was an avid reader, a movie buff, enjoyed live theater, loved a variety of music, and played a mean game of cards. Her laugh was infectious, her wit was quick, and her attitude was sassy. Family meant everything to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Rueben, her husband, Will, her brothers, Keith and Paul Bawdon, sister-in-law, Betty Bawdon, brother-in-law, Chet Sammons, and her adopted grandson, Bez Bullshows.

She is survived by her sister Yvonne Sammons, sister-in-law Lila Bawdon, daughter Kristin Nelson (Dale), grandsons Abraham Nelson (Marieda Byrd) and Eli Nelson (Sierra), step granddaughter Sonja Provost (Steven), adopted grandson Lyle Bullshows, 16 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Cremation has taken place. A service will be held July 15, at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 409 4th Ave. E., Polson, MT.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.