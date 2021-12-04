Shirley Ann Lich, 82, of Billings, passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 24, 2021.
She was born May 17, 1939 in Billings to Adam & Mary (Steif) Kuntz. She joined older brother Edwin in the family home and spent her early years on the family farm located outside of Custer, MT. Once in school, the family moved to town and Shirley became involved in various clubs and scholastic activities. She graduated from Custer High School in May 1957.
That same year on Nov. 30, Shirley married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Lich and together they raised five children: Derek, Timothy, Shelley, Edward, & Lisa. Harvey and Shirley relocated to Billings prior to 1960, in order for Harvey to enroll in Business School.
Shirley's family was her first priority and she took great pride in being a wife and mother. She was supportive of her children and encouraged their involvement in any and all activities. She was a kind and humble woman who, despite her marriage ending in 1989, personified the true meaning of love. She dedicated any spare time to her children and grandchildren, in an effort to make the world a better place for each of them. It was very seldom she missed an important school activity or sporting event, as her loved-ones continued to be her greatest source of pride and joy.
In the workforce, Shirley was often known to hold more than one job simultaneously. She was a conscientious, dedicated employee who felt she could learn something from everyone. The students she assisted were truly a bright spot in her days. She enjoyed several years working as a Paraprofessional with School District #2 before her retirement in 2001.
Upon retiring, she was able to travel and cherished her Golden Years with family friend and companion George Ferrell. Together, they enjoyed adventuring, whether it be trips to visit his adult children in Nebraska, vacations to AZ, CO, WA, or simply taking in the sites here at home in MT. Shirley also delighted in being involved with the Billings Red Hatter Clubs. She maintained a special selection of hats and could readily detail the memories to go along with each. She valued her “Hatter” friendships and kept in touch with many individuals until the time of her passing.
Anyone who knew Shirley is aware that she prioritized caring for loved ones ahead of herself. It was nothing for her to go without, especially if it meant ensuring another had what they needed. She loved selflessly, with all of her heart. Her deep and profound compassion will serve as a reminder for us all, to ensure we carry-on and live our best lives.
Shirley leaves behind her Significant Other of 24yrs: George Ferrell, Children: Tim (Bonnie) Lich, Shelley Lich, Edward Lich, Lisa Lich Schlepp, Daughter-In-Law: Cyndi Lich, Grandchildren: Ben (Hope) Lich, Ian (Melissa) Songer, Cameron Murfitt, Haydn Schlepp, Rylan Schlepp, Great-Grandchildren: Ava, Aria, Blakely, Olivia, Alexandria, Extended Family: Derek (Lori) Ferrell, Scott Ferrell, Kevin (Beth) Ferrell, as well as many other nieces, nephews, dear friends, and loved ones.
She was greeted in heaven by her beloved son Derek, parents Adam & Mary, as well as brother Edwin & Sister-in-law Peg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West- Billings, MT with a private Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
