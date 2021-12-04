Shirley Ann Lich

In the workforce, Shirley was often known to hold more than one job simultaneously. She was a conscientious, dedicated employee who felt she could learn something from everyone. The students she assisted were truly a bright spot in her days. She enjoyed several years working as a Paraprofessional with School District #2 before her retirement in 2001.

Upon retiring, she was able to travel and cherished her Golden Years with family friend and companion George Ferrell. Together, they enjoyed adventuring, whether it be trips to visit his adult children in Nebraska, vacations to AZ, CO, WA, or simply taking in the sites here at home in MT. Shirley also delighted in being involved with the Billings Red Hatter Clubs. She maintained a special selection of hats and could readily detail the memories to go along with each. She valued her “Hatter” friendships and kept in touch with many individuals until the time of her passing.

Anyone who knew Shirley is aware that she prioritized caring for loved ones ahead of herself. It was nothing for her to go without, especially if it meant ensuring another had what they needed. She loved selflessly, with all of her heart. Her deep and profound compassion will serve as a reminder for us all, to ensure we carry-on and live our best lives.