Shirley Ann (Skarda) Wallace, 82, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 13, at her home with family by her side. Shirley was born in Lewistown to Charles Albert and Genevieve (Eppers) Skarda on May 25, 1940.

Shirley grew up in Denton and graduated from Denton High School in 1958. She later attended college in Great Falls and earned a Business Degree.

Shirley ran the family farm for years and raised two daughters, Charlene and Katherine. She became a CNA to help keep things afloat. She worked at the Skilled Nursing Center for 17 years and later worked at the Snowy Mountain Group Home for more the 20 years.

Shirley was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's and St. Leo's Catholic Churches. She was a very active participant at the Council on Aging. She loved animals and would donate to any pet rescue. Shirley liked to be outdoors and enjoyed walks, nature and scenery. She also enjoyed a good concert and attended many.

Later in Shirley's life she found her true love; Donald Kovacich. They were dance partners. They could often be found together, made many memories and did some traveling, attending concerts and music festivals together.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kara (John Ruppert) and Char (Dave Jackson); and grandchildren, Justine Glidewell and Vinncent Dickerson. She is preceded in death by her companion, Don Kovacich; her parents; and brother, Charles Joseph Skarda.

Shirley's family would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to CMMC Hospice and Home Health for their outstanding compassion and care.

Viewing will be held Thursday, August 18th Creel Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Parish Vigil Service will be Friday, the 19th, 7 p.m., at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 20th, 10:30 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Council on Aging or CMMC Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Shirley's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.