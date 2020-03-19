Shirley Anne Fenimore

Shirley passed away on March 3, 2020, due to heart complications. She was surrounded by loved ones and prayed over by many near and far in her final moments. Although she was the one in need of care, she always wanted everyone else to be happy and safe. She was the most selfless person and she leaves a huge hole in our family.

Shirley was the epitome of the American Dream and is such an inspiration to so many women in particular for her strength and tenacity. She worked at Neilsen Enterprise Incorporated as an Executive Secretary for over 30 years. Through hard work and common sense, she was able to build a secure future for herself and her family while also being a kind and generous person of faith. She was beloved by many and was like a grandma to everyone she knew due to her kind and nurturing ways. She was a firm believer in education, both traditional education and by getting your hands dirty and trying new things. She was an amazing seamstress, painter and glass artist all self-taught. She was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church. She was an active volunteer for the elections and a member of the League of Women Voters. She loved to read and share books to impart wisdom on those she loved. All of her hard work paid off in being able to travel the world and experience a zest for life.